ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Utah State’s streak over New Mexico continues. The Aggies used a strong start to run away Richard Pitino and his Lobos 84-73 Wednesday night.

It’s now six straight wins over New Mexico for the Utah State Aggies. The Lobos allowed 20 points on turnovers in the first half and were outrebounded 18-11 in the first half. The Lobos went into the break down 46-27. A cold shooting first half did not help the Lobos cause either. Sean Bairstow, brother of former Lobo Cam Bairstow, had the hot hand for the Aggies, scoring a game high 20 points. Three Aggies scored in double figures with Steven Ashworth contributing 19 points. Max Shulga scored 13 points for the Aggies. The Lobos had five players in double figures led by Jamal Mashburn Jr., who scored 17 points. Morris Udeze had a double double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jaelen House scored 12 points while Josiah Allick and Javonte Johnson finished with 10 points each.

The loss dropped the Lobos Mountain West record to 6-4, 19-4 overall. Utah State improved to 7-3 in the Mountain West and 18-5 overall. Up next for the Lobos is a home game against the Nevada Wolfpack and former UNM head coach Steve Alford Feb. 7.