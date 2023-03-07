ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Football hosted fans inside University Stadium on Monday night for their “Spring Showcase”. UNM played in a Cherry and Silver scrimmage and showcased some new size at wide receiver and solid pieces on the defensive side. Head Coach Danny Gonzales was happy with his teams performance on Monday night.

“I thought the energy was really good, I thought the first team defense was really good and I think we are pretty good up front on defense and in the secondary. As the scrimmage went on I though the offense got a little more comfortable and we gave Dylan a couple more looks that he threw in some coverages, but I thought its still progress, significant progress from where we have been, which is a positive”, said Danny Gonzales.

UNM has two more practices in their spring schedule, Tuesday at 9:30am and Wednesday at 9:30am.