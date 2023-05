ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico baseball earned a sweep in their first Mountain West Conference series this season. The Lobos notched three victories over Fresno State.

Kyle Smith put the cherry on top in their series finale as he hit a walk-off RBI single to win 6-5 in the 10th inning. Now 10-10 in MW Conference play, UNM will play at New Mexico State next on Tuesday at 6pm.