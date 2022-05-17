ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be hosting a New Mexico Night on Saturday, May 21. Among the festivities include a tattoo stand, salsa contest, performances, and lowriders.

Local tattoo artists Elvis Shirley and Sebastian Duran will be at the pre-match-tailgate doing live tattoos of New Mexico-themed pieces. The listed designs range in price from $80-$120 and United will cover 50% of the cost. Appointments are required.

A salsa contest will also be held during the pre-match tailgate. Amando Moreno and other special guests will judge the best salsa in the Land of Enchantment based on taste, heat, and creativity. The winner will receive one of Moreno’s game-worn and signed jerseys. Judging will begin at 4 p.m. and entries are limited.

Other pre-match festivities include live Indigenous and Polynesian dancing. The Ka La Kapu Dance school will be at the first base entrance while the Serpent Trail Dance Group will be on the third-base side. Black and yellow traditional Polynesian leis will also be for sale in honor of AAPI History Month.

Duke City Lowriders will also bring classic cars to display at the pre-match tailgate. New Mexico United and Phoenix Rising FC will square off on Saturday at 7 p.m.