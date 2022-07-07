ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It had been almost four months since New Mexico United won a match on their home field at Isotopes Park. The black and yellow won the season opener at the lab, and while the team has won multiple games since then, Wednesday night against RGV was the first win for New Mexico at “home” since March 13 against Las Vegas Lights.

“We feel it when we don’t perform for our fans and we want to make sure we put that right and fortunately tonight we won for every single one in this stadium,” said midfielder Daniel Bruce.

Technically, United has won at “home” since the season opener, however both matches were played at the UNM soccer complex. New Mexico now has a record of two wins, two losses, and three draws while playing at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

The latest win came via a penalty klick from Justin Portillo in the 84th minute to give New Mexico a 1-0 victory. United and RGV will rematch on Saturday at Isotopes park at 7 p.m.