NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The inaugural season for New Mexico United U-23 begins this month, and tickets are now on sale. The team will play games this season in Albuquerque, Roswell, Santa Fe, Taos, Gallup, and Farmington.

“This is New Mexico’s team,” said owner Peter Trevisani. “We are so excited to take United across our great state, making sure that the entire Land of Enchantment has the opportunity to show off their hometowns to all of USL League 2.”

Single match tickets are $12 per match and include a United flag. Season tickets sell for $50.

The season will begin on May 26 at the club’s Mesa Del Sol facility before playing matches across the state. As a part of USL League 2, the U23 regular season will run through July 2.

“The U23s is a great pathway for us to find out who the next college players are that we want to bring in as potential rookies next year,” Coach Prince said.