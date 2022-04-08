NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United now knows who the team will face in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. On Friday it was revealed that United will travel to Arizona to take on Phoenix Rising.

“We’ll approach Phoenix very methodically, we have a lot of time between now and then,” said head coach Zach Prince. “They’re a very good team, they can hurt you in transition big time. We have a lot to work on between now and then, so as far as adjustments goes, there’s an adjustment for every game.”

Rising is no stranger to United. Phoenix plays along side New Mexico in the ULC Championship western conference, and the two clubs have faced each other multiple times over the last few years. Rising and United will actually play in a regular season match on April 16, prior to the U.S. Open Cup match, but the black and yellow doesn’t care who the opponent is when it comes to the Open Cup.

“You just try to take it like every game, it doesn’t matter who you play,” Will Seymore said. “You know you play a MLS team, a USL team or a team not in our league, the objective is to win… Especially in cup games. You can get killed so we have to come out and approach it as professionals like we are like every other game and hold our standards to the game.”

The date and the time of the Open match has yet to be announced. The third round is scheduled to take place April 19-21.