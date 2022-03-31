ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday night New Mexico United lost two points by giving up a goal in the 91st minute for a 2-2 final against Oakland. It was the second time in less than a week that United ended the game with a draw after surrendering a goal during stoppage time.

“It can’t become a thing, and it wont become a thing,” said head coach Zach Prince. “What we’ll do is we’ll address it and put the players in these situations in training and replicate these situations in training.”

Following Wednesday night’s match, United is now 2-0-2 on the season. The club has yet to lose a game, but failing to close out a second straight has left the team feeling like the record is much worse than it is.

“Right now it feels like the last two games, because our standards are very high for ourselves, that we’ve lost two matches,” Prince said. “The reality is that we’re unbeaten. So, there’s a lot of positives to take out of these first four games, but at the same time, if we’re not looking at what we can be better at, we’re kidding ourselves.”

Up next for United is a match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open cup. The Las Vegas Legends will come to Albuquerque at the UNM soccer complex on Tuesday night.