NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back for their first game since October and fans were excited to celebrate the team. United just missed the USL playoffs last year and it’s been a busy off-season for the team.

They unveiled both its home and away jerseys last week ahead of Sunday’s game. It’s their first home opener at home since 2019 because of the pandemic. United owner Peter Trevisani was out with fans Sunday and says he’s been blown away with the support.

“The way people support this team is so humbling and amazing,” says Trevisani. “Almost every single season, every single ticket is going to be taken tonight, probably 12,000 people to come out to a soccer game in March.”

United play Las Vegas Lights F-C Sunday.