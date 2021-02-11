NM United fans attempt to get lawmakers attention to build soccer stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The loyal fans of New Mexico United rallied together to call on lawmakers for a new soccer stadium. The team held a text-to-email campaign this week urging fans to text in their support for building a permanent home for their team. Thursday marked the deadline for lawmakers to choose which projects they plan to support through the distribution of individual outlay funds.

For each text received, the team sent a letter to each lawmaker and the governor’s office. In all, United says they ended up sending more than 10,000 letters, representing people from every district in the state. More than 200 businesses and organizations also signed on to support the effort.