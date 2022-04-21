NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There will be no cinderella run for New Mexico United in the U.S. Open Cup this year. The black and yellow suffered a 1-2 loss to Phoenix Rising FC in the third round of the tournament on Wednesday night.

United lost to Rising on Saturday night, and Wednesday was no different. Phoenix got on the board early when a deflected shot from Joey Calistri found the back of the net over a leaping Ford Parker. That was all the scoring in the first half and United was down 0-1 at the break.

In the second half, Harry Swartz found Neco Brett down the pitch, who finished it for the equalizer in the 65th minute. United stayed on the attack for much of the final 45, however not much came out of it. Rising was later able to find Greg Hurst near the post, and he finished it off with a header for a 2-1 lead and the final goal of the match.

While the black and yellow controlled possession for a majority of the match, Phoenix made the most of its opportunities. On only 38 percent possession, Phoenix got off five more shots (15) and two more shots on target (5) than New Mexico (10,3).

United will now return to Albuquerque for a USL regular season match on Saturday.