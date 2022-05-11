NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For New Mexico United head coach Zach Prince, Saturday’s upcoming match against Charleston Battery has a little extra meaning. Prince is from the area and spent his playing career with the club.

“Really excited to play against a former club. That’s always a nice thing, and that club is near and dear to my heart for sure. I spent a lot of time there, won two championships there, I’ve played a ton of games there.”

In addition to going back to his old stomping grounds, Prince also expects a lot of friends and family to be in attendance. Despite all of the possible distractions, Prince remains focused on getting a USL win for the first time since March 19.

“It will be good to see some of their familiar faces, but it’s full focus on three points. That’s what it is, all that stuff happens after the game. We ready to go in there and use our ability to exploit them as much as we can to go and get three points.”

United’s match against Charleston is Saturday at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.