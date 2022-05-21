ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and Phoenix Rising now have a match date. The two clubs will square off on Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at the UNM soccer complex.

The match was originally scheduled for May 21 but was postponed due to positive COVID tests within the Phoenix organization. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid on the 24th. Midfield lower, midfield upper, sideline premium and champions corner tickets will be placed in the center three sections at UNM, while berm reserved level, sideline and supporter section tickets will be in the grandstand near the goals.

Fans who are unable to attend can fill out a ticket credit request form.

This will be the third match of the season between New Mexico and Phoenix. The two clubs met up twice in Arizona, once for a regular season match and another for a US Open Cup match. Rising won both previous contests.