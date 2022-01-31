ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink MMA Trained Davion Franklin is ready for his next test on Feb. 19 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Franklin is a strong contender in the Bellator Heavyweight division and the man standing in his way of furthering his quest at a title is Said Sowma.

Franklin is currently 4-0 as a professional with 3 wins coming by KO. Sowma is 8-2 and has more experience than the talented Franklin. Franklin has been perceived as “green” in the past, but he is showing that no one can underestimate him.

“They tell themselves that he doesn’t have the experience until they are standing across from me and they have to deal with this guy that doesn’t have any experience and then they get knocked out. They think just because someone doesn’t have a whole lot of experience they should just be this green guy who doesn’t know a whole lot of things, but I am here every day and I have been here for almost 3 years. so, what else am I going to do, I am going to get better,” said Davion Franklin.