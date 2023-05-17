ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in its history, Roadrunner Little League has created an all-girls baseball team. The Rockford Peaches, named to honor the women’s team that played in the 1940s, compete at the rookie level against boys’ teams and are dominating.

“Rookies” in little league consist primarily of 7 to 8-year-old kids and feature a pitching machine and smaller field. The Peaches have currently played 16 games on the season and are undefeated with a 12-0-4 record.

“It’s so fun to watch these girls win and have fun winning and fight back,” said assistant coach Kara Tainter. “I think again that’s just something I love about these girls is how much they fight.”

The Peaches routinely get on base and run up the score on opponents, both of which coming in multiple ways. Every player on the roster sees the field in Little League, so every member of the Peaches has been crucial to the team’s success.

“It’s so fun because if everyone is here then it makes it even better and we get more runs,” said first baseman and shortstop Kiera Torres.

While the team has yet to lose a game, they have certainly faced some adversity. After winning multiple nail-biters and completing come-from-behind victories, the girls’ will to win and competitive spirit has become an inspiration for young female ball players.

“All of them just innately have this, we got to go out there and play ball mentality,” Tainter said. “To be a part of their passion, their fierceness, they go out there fearless, and I love being a part of that.”

As part of the Isotopes honoring women in sports, the Peaches will be honored in a pregame ceremony on Saturday.