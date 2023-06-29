ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of Kentucky shortstop Grant Smith had a season to remember. His team played in the NCAA Super Regional against eventual national champion LSU and he was a finalist for the 2023 Golden Glove Award.

It’s a prosperous season for a former St. Pius Sartans standout player who bet on himself. Smith’s collegiate career started at Incarnate Word in 2020, where he stayed through the 2022 season. During the offseason, Smith bet on himself and entered the transfer portal. It wasn’t long before he heard SEC Conference member Kentucky calling him with the words he wanted to hear with an offer. Smith talks about his journey in Van Tate’s Sports Office and about local talent in New Mexico.