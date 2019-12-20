UFC Light heavyweight Corey Anderson is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC light heavyweight fighter Corey Anderson is in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. Anderson is the number five ranked light heavyweight and will meet Jan Blachowicz at UFC Fight Night in Rio Rancho, New Mexico February 15.

Anderson has defeated Blachowicz once before but is no stranger to setbacks in the octagon. Anderson struggled before going on a four-fight win streak. When former champion Rashad Evans let Anderson know that he believed in him, everything changed. Anderson speaks about that and who he would like to see in the octagon in the future.

