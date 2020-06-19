UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones says he will not fight again until fighters are paid better

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – His retirement is more like a holdout. UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones doesn’t sound like he is finished competing.

Jones told KRQE Sports that he was done fighting earlier this month. He now says he is holding out until fighters are compensated better for their work in the octagon.

“Just kind of holding out to get treated better,” said Jones. “The UFC, we’re not known to pay the most to the athletes. I’m trying to be a voice for a lot of the younger fighters, help bring awareness to the payment gap. So, I’m going to hold out for as long as possible and not fight at all until everyone in the UFC starts getting paid a little bit better.”

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources