UFC fighter Tim Means talks about last fight, coaching wrestling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time he went to battle in the octagon, Tim Means was a man with a lot on his mind. Two football players from his small community of Moriarty died in a tragic car crash. Means knew the players well because he helped coach football last season. He dedicated his fight to those players. Means was also dealing with a moving target when it came to his opponent. He kept getting a different one leading up to the fight.

“My opponent changed six or seven times,” said Means. “I didn’t get someone signed down until eight days before.” Daniel Rodriguez was the last opponent picked for Means. Rodriguez, an underdog in the fight, came to Means home state and scored an upset victory at UFC Rio Rancho back in February.

With so much on his mind, it wasn’t a big deal for Means. “It wasn’t one of those where I was worried about winning or losing,” said Means. “I was just worried about staying sane and keeping my mind on the right track. So, I was able to vent. Made a lot of mistakes because I was fighting angry, mad and upset, but I was able to get my head on right and get back to the grindstone.”

Means will return to the octagon on August 8 to face Laureano Staropoli of Argentina in a welterweight fight. Means has a 29-12-1 record. Staropoli is 9-2. “Real tricky on his feet, has a good spinning attack, spinning elbows and back fists and hooking heel kicks off the break when he disengages,” said Means. “Just like 2020 has been challenging, it’s another super tough challenge.”

In his spare time, Means is considering teaching some of the skills that he has picked up as a professional fighter. He is entertaining the thought of coaching wrestling at Moriarty high school this year. “Getting to fit in is what I’m looking to do, get in and work with some of the kids that should be out there wrestling and they’re choosing to go home and play Xbox or whatever,” said Means. “I want to get under those kids, under their skin a little bit and bother them and get them out of their comfort zone. A lot these kids sit back and say that’s a little too difficult to try and I don’t think that gets them ready for life.”