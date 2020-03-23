UFC Fighter, Lando Vannata is staying in shape while quarantined

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locally trained UFC Fighter, Lando Vannata is coming off of a big win in February at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho, but his lifestyle has changed since the current pandemic started.

Vannata trains at Jackson’s Acoma, and when the outbreak happened, his gym had to close. Lando now is having to train in quarantine at his home gym inside of his garage. “I am lucky enough that I just started building a garage gym after my last fight. So, I got the heavy bag in there and I got a few other tools and toys in there, and I just do whatever I feel like. Whether its calisthenics, lifting weights, bag work, walking on rails, you know whatever it is. I have kind of been enjoying it a little bit. It’s kind of a nice little reprieve,” said Lando Vannata.

It has been a weird couple of months for this professional fighter, as he went from victory in February to now a standstill, but Lando doesn’t let it get to him. Vannata understands the severity of this COVID-19 outbreak and feels for the people that are being affected by this virus the hardest.

“I have a former teammate that lives in Italy and hearing from her how bad it is like that’s what really sucks. For me, I am just an athlete and I got plenty of time in this sport. This is just a small hiccup in the road man, but for other people, it is a very big thing. So, I feel much worse for them than I do myself,” said Vannata.