UFC Fight Night comes to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a big night for the city of Rio Rancho where UFC’s Fight Night is taking place, hosting fight fans from across the country.

Thousands of UFC fans flooding the arena to cheer on their favorite fighters, including some from right here in New Mexico. The main event is between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz.

Many New Mexicans showed up to watch local favorites like John Dodson, Tim Means, and Diego Sanchez. Fans have been cheering on fight after fight since 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. This is the first time UFC has been back in New Mexico since they were in Albuquerque back in 2014.

Local fans say it’s a point of pride to have UFC back in the Land of Enchantment. “Of course it puts u son the map a little bit more, and everyone that’s coming out here will help with the income and the hotels and the foodservice and it will just be great for our community,”

We won’t know the official attendance of Saturday’s event until it wraps up which should be around nine but UFC says they’re nearing capacity which is a little less than 7,000 people.