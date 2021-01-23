Tyson Dyer will play in the 2021 Hula Bowl on Jan. 31

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM punter Tyson Dyer will be in post season action, as he has accepted his invitation to play in the 2021 Hula Bowl. An all-star game, the Hula Bowl will be played in Hawaii on January 31.

Dyer has aspirations of playing in the NFL next year, and playing in this game will help him get more exposure. “I believe that every NFL team is going to be at this all-star game. You are training there all week, so you are training with some really good athletes, really good coaches, and you get to go up against the best to see where you stack up,” said Tyson Dyer.

The 2021 Hula Bowl will kick off at 5:00 p.m. on the 31 and it will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.