ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tyler Kiehne spent his first year of college football at UCLA before deciding to enter the transfer portal with hopes of returning to his home state. New Mexico reached out and brought the defensive lineman back to his home state. Kiehne is currently enjoying his first taste of spring football with the Lobos.

“It’s a great feeling. I mean I’ve always been a Lobo at heart and I just felt like this is where I needed to be in order to be great and fulfill my maximum potential and to play under coach Rocky Long and coach Gonzales. I feel like that was the best opportunity for me,” said Kiehne. “It’s super important to me, especially being from here and having to get recruited from here. It was super important to me because I want to help the youth out. As a kid growing up here, it was very hard to be recruited and very hard to have any sort of dream or ambition coming out of New Mexico. Being able to be home and be that kind of beacon, so to say, is super important to me and just kind of raises the expectations of myself and just pushes me harder.”

Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales believes Kiehne is a good fit for his program. “He’s quick. He’s got a quick first step,” said Gonzales. “I mean, we’ve got three D-linemen from Los Lunas now between him and Bryce and Zach Doyle. He’s out here doing some good things. He’s running with both the ones and the twos and we’ll see how much he can help us through the end of spring.”

Kiehne likes playing in Rocky Long’s 3-3-5 defense and believes he will have success because of it. “I think I can be really successful as long as I buy-in and give my full effort,” said Kiehne. “I know that coach Long is very experienced. He knows his stuff so as long as I give him my all and put forth my best foot every day than I will be very successful.”