NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexican fighters will enter the octagon for UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means will represent the land of enchantment, both with something to prove.

For the co-main event of the evening, Cerrone looks to end his six-fight losing streak against Joe Lauzon. Cerrone is fighting for the first time in over a year and is extra motivated following his fight in UFC 274 that was canceled.

In the welterweight division, Means will put his three-fight win streak on the line against Kevin Holland. Means has heard some comments that Holland has made about him, and Means plans to leave his response in the cage. “You know, I read a thing where he referenced me to the AI practice comment that Allen Iverson made about practice years ago,” Means said. “That’s cool man, you can think and practice all you want. We will shut the cage door and we will figure it out.”

UFC Fight Night will begin at 2 p.m. with preliminary cards, while the main card is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The event will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.