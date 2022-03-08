ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In their first year playing in the Mountain West, Lobo guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jalen House have been recognized among the best players in the conference. Both players were named to the All-Mountain West third-team on Tuesday.

Mashburn was arguably one of the most consistent players in the conference all season. He is one of two players to score in double digits in every conference game this year, and his 18.3 points per game ranks seventh in the MW and first on the Lobos. Mashburn recorded 14 20-point games this season, which was the most for a Lobo since 2015-16.

House was also a constant offensive threat for the Lobos. The Phoenix, Arizona native set conference season highs in points (420, field goals (15) and assists (13). He is one of three players to rank in the top 10 for points and assists per game at 16.9 and 4.4 respectively. House was also a menace when it came to taking the ball away. The guard finished with 16 more steals than any other player in the conference and also had a single game high of eight.

While the regular season may be over for the Lobos, the season still goes on. UNM will play Nevada in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada at 12 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.