ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While 2022 was filed with ups and downs for the UNM baseball team, some newcomers to the team provided plenty of bright spots. In their first year with the Lobos, Lenny Junior Ashby and Jeffrey David were named second team All-Mountain West.

The conference awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches and only accounted for players performances for Mountain West games. Both Ashby and David exceled against teams in the league.

After spending his first two collegiate years with Odessa Junior College, Ashby found a new home at UNM. He was the only Lobo to play in all 54 games and was a one of the most reliable players at the plate. In 30 games of conference action, Ashby led the team with a .363 batting average and also racked up 45 hits and 36 RBIs. Ashby also led the conference in home runs with 17, eight on which came in league games.

David was also a transfer, who had a solid season at the plate. Like Ashby, he was had dependable bat for the Lobos, with a .325 average, to go along with 27 hits and 23 RBIs in conference games.

The Lobos finished the season with a 21-33 record and 10-20 in conference.