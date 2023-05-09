ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two more New Mexican basketball players announced that they will be taking their talents to the collegiate level. Both players come from Albuquerque Basketball Club and ABC Prep.

Tainui Taiaroa will be going to Southern Utah, and Judah Casaus will stay in the state and play for Western New Mexico.

“Proud of Judah and how hard he worked this season,” head coach Brandon Mason said in a tweet. “He has a bright future with Western New Mexico. So proud of Tai for working hard to achieve a Division 1 basketball scholarship. He came into his own, and now going to be a 6’7 division 1 PG.”

This past season, Casaus averaged 11.5 points per game while Taiaroa recorded 33 points and 12 rebounds in five games. Both contributed to the ABC Prep team that qualified for the Grind Session World Championship.