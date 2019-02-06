Tuesday High School Hoops Roundup Video

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - Games were held all across the state on Tuesday night for high school basketball, and in the metro area, there were some big games in district play.

On the boys side, Volcano Vista took out Atrisco Heritage Academy 54-46, bettering their 5A District 1 record to 3-1. On the girls side, West Mesa took out La Cueva 58-46, bettering their 5A District 2 record to 3-1. The Cleveland boys also handed Rio Rancho their first loss in District 2 Class 5A play 90-68. Cleveland improves their district record to 2-2.