ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico announced Thursday that four-star basketball recruits Tru Washington have signed with the program.

Washington is the first ESPN Top 100 player to sign at New Mexico in a decade. He’s listed as the country’s 88th-best player and 17th-best shooting guard. Washington Led AZ Compass Prep to the finals of the 2023 GEICO National Championship and a No. 4 national ranking.

Washington said he chose New Mexico because it was close to home and the coaches keep it real. Lobos’ head coach Richard Pitino said he expects Washington to immediately impact the court, in the locker room, and the community. Washington joins 6-8 forward Jadyn Toppin, out of Dallas, Texas as Lobos from the class of 2023. Toppin is also a four-star recruit who signed with the Lobos in November.