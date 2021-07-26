Troy Lesesne happy with NM United’s grit in 0-0 draw with El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United came out with 1 point towards the standings on Saturday, in a 0-0 draw with El Paso. A win and 3-points was the finish this team wanted, but after going down a man in the 2nd half, Head Coach Troy Lesesne was happy with his team’s ability to keep El Paso off of the scoreboard.

“A clean sheet on the night and that’s a good representation of what New Mexico United is about, that type of grit that we saw tonight, that was fantastic. The defensive effort tonight was incredible,” said Troy Lesesne.

NM United is now 6-6-3 on the season and with 21 points they currently sit in 3rd place in the Mountain Division. They will move on to play at the Tacoma Defiance on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.