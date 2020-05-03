Trevor Rogers talks about the struggles of Minor League Baseball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Carlsbad standout pitcher, and 13th overall draft pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins, Trevor Rogers is definitely on the fast track to the big leagues. Rogers made the jump to double-A last season and he even played with the big club in spring training before the pandemic hit.

So, Rogers has learned a lot, but he also has learned that the Minor League lifestyle isn’t very glamourous. “If you don’t love baseball, it’s going to eat you alive, that’s all I can say. I mean, long bus rides, not very good cities at times, no fans, Florida heat. So, it will test your love for the game but it’s still something that I want to do that’s for sure,” said Trevor Rogers.

