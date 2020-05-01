Live Now
Trevor Rogers optimistic about future in baseball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Carlsbad Caveman stand out Pitcher and a 13th-overall draft pick in 2017 by the Miami Marlins, Trevor Rogers is currently in Carlsbad, New Mexico during the suspension of the baseball season. Rogers has shown a lot of progression in his two years with the Miami Marlins organization and after being moved up to double-A last season, he has high hopes of getting to the MLB in the near future.

“I mean, being drafted by the Marlins has definitely been a blessing, you know. I mean, going on three years removed from high school and I am in double-A already, that’s pretty uncommon. So, it’s definitely a blessing and I’m definitely on the fast track that’s for sure,” said Rogers.

Prior to the pandemic, Rogers had a start at Spring Training with the big club. He had a decent outing, but the experience was second to none. “Yeah, it was a really good experience. You know I got to be around all the big league guys, learn from them, learn from Don and the pitching coach, and you know just get a little bit of a taste from the big leagues. You know, it makes you want it that much more and it was an awesome experience,” said Rogers.

