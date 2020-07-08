Trevor Rogers makes the Miami Marlins ‘Taxi Squad’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Major League Baseball released its 60-game shortened schedule for the 2020 season on Monday. While there are still questions surrounding players and teams, with the current pandemic, former Carlsbad Caveman, Trevor Rogers heard some good news. A first-round draft pick back in 2017, Rogers was added to the Miami Marlins Taxi Squad, which means he will train with 20 players in Jupiter, Florida, with the hopes of moving up to play with the big club at some point in the 2020 season.

“I am super blessed because I mean there are a hundred-plus minor leaguers that don’t get this opportunity and probably won’t until next February. So, I am taking it into consideration that they chose me and I am very thankful for that,” said Rogers.

Rogers played mostly in double-A and Triple-A last season, so he understands that this is the closest he has been to make it to the big leagues and he is staying focused. “Oh yeah, the very first meeting we had just explained this situation this year and that everyone in this room has a very good chance of playing in Miami, that’s why you are here, that’s why we picked you, that’s why we called you. It’s just a huge boost to morale and it really keeps you going. I keep that in the back of my mind, whenever I need to just go to that next gear,” said Rogers.

The Miami Marlins is slated to open their season July 24 at Philadelphia.