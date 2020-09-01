Trevor Rogers earns first MLB win on Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legendary college coach John Thompson has passed away at the age of 78. Thompson was the Head Coach at Georgetown for 27 seasons, where he compiled a 596-239 record and became the first black Head Coach to win an NCAA Championship when his Hoyas beat Houston in 1984. Thompson won seven coaches of the year awards in his tenure and is also a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

Thompson meant a lot to the game of basketball and especially to the people and players of the Washington, D.C. area; that includes the University of New Mexico's Men's Basketball legend, Kelvin Scarborough.