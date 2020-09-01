ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Carlsbad High School baseball standout Trevor Rogers garnered another start in the MLB. After a stellar debut for the Miami Marlins last week. Rogers got the start against the New York Mets on Monday and he would once again show his stuff, as he garnered the first victory in his MLB career. Rogers threw five innings and had five strikeouts, he did give up two-runs on two-hits in his outing, but with a little help from his bullpen, Rogers would get the victory after a 5-3 win.
Latest Sports
- Trevor Rogers earns first MLB win on Monday
- Sports Desk: Kelvin Scarborough remembers legendary coach John Thompson
- United, Switchbacks take stand against racism during game
- New Mexico United and Colorado Springs play to a draw and bring attention to racial injustice
- Brian Mendoza wins his PBC debut and first fight at super welterweight