Trevor Rogers earns first MLB win on Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Carlsbad High School baseball standout Trevor Rogers garnered another start in the MLB. After a stellar debut for the Miami Marlins last week. Rogers got the start against the New York Mets on Monday and he would once again show his stuff, as he garnered the first victory in his MLB career. Rogers threw five innings and had five strikeouts, he did give up two-runs on two-hits in his outing, but with a little help from his bullpen, Rogers would get the victory after a 5-3 win.

