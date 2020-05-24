Trevelin Queen hopes to realize a childhood dream

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the age of five, Trevelin Queen has dreamed of taking care of his family through sports. The former New Mexico State Aggies guard is closer to trying to make that dream a reality.

Queen is hoping to hear his name called during the NBA Draft in June. But, even if he doesn’t, Queen is ready to work hard to get where he is trying to go. “I’ve had about ten interviews so far with teams,” said Queen. “They tell me the same thing. They ask me where do you see yourself and I tell them real stuff like probably like second round, late second round. They asked me could you see yourself playing in the G league? I said yeah. If you feel like that’s the highest level I should be at then, I’m going to give it my all regardless.”

Queen played football, baseball, and basketball before deciding on the latter. He turned heads in his junior season at New Mexico State when he locked up the WAC Tournament MVP and had a strong game against Auburn in the NCAA Tournament. Queen averaged over 13 points and more than 5 rebounds per game in his final season with the Aggies. His journey in college basketball did not come without a few hardships. Queen said he was even homeless for a couple of weeks in California where he attended junior college.

“It was like me and three random people I just met, knew them for like a week and a half,” said Queen. “It was just all four of us. You ever heard of a 1982 Delta, one of those long old school cars? We had one of those and like we had all our clothes in the back seat and the middle seat. So, it was like two of us up front and two of us in the back. The trunk is filled and everything like that and we put like nine dollars of gas in the tank. We put too much money in the tank. It overfilled and like, shut down on us and like that. We were just riding through Oakland, stopping at new places, sleeping in the car over whatever.” With days like that in his past, Queen is hoping to the sweet life awaits. He said he is nervous and excited about the draft and he plans to watch it.

