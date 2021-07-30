Trejo goes 4 of 5 at the plate while Motter homers again in Isotopes win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the Salt Lake Bees 10-4 Friday night for their second consecutive victory. Alan Trejo got the Albuquerque Isotopes offense started while his team trailed 2-0 in the first inning against the Salt Lake Bees. The Isotopes would tie the game in the inning and get a run to unlock that tie in the second inning.

Trejo finished the game 4-for-5 with three runs scored, three doubles, a triple and two RBI. Taylor Motter continued his hot hitting streak for the Isotopes, slugging a home run in the 9th inning. Greg Bird followed with a home run, making it back to back. Motter’s home run is his 13th in 13 games and Triple-A leading 24th on the season.

KRQE News 13 caught up with Motter before the game to talk about his hot streak. “You know, I just brush it off every day and show up like it’s a brand new day,” said Motter. “I mean, at the end of the day we play 130 of them so if you’re good for 60 you might as well be good for another 60 after that.”