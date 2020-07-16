Tre Watson picks Fresno State for college football

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High star receiver Tre Watson had a double digit amount of offers to choose where he would attend college. Watson chose Fresno State Wednesday. He didn’t want to wait any longer and thought it would be wise to wrap things up because of COVID-19.
“I chose Fresno State because the relationships I built with the coach and how they built a relationship with my parents, just unreal,” said Watson. “The head coach called my parents before I even had an offer and that was none the less to me. I’m excited to play in the Mountain West because I get to do what I love and I’m playing at a high level.” Watson says he plans to major in business finance at Fresno State.