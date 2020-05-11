Tre Watson is ready for breakout season at Cleveland

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Football fans only got a glimpse of what six foot five, 210 pound, Cleveland high receiver Tre Watson may be capable of last season. Watson was a thorn in the side of opposing teams, but injury put him on the shelf early.

“Last year my season was cut in half, basically. I got hurt the first game of the season, broke my arm,” said Watson. “So, I only got to play six games and my stats in those games were five touchdowns, 23 receptions, 408 yards and that was in six games. So, I just been working and grinding so that when I come back this year, I can play a full season and just dominate as best as I can.” In his short time on the field, Watson put up enough impressive highlights to snag the attention of college coaches at 11 different schools. New Mexico, New Mexico State, and Eastern New Mexico has offered him. Air Force is the latest school requesting his services.

“The recruiting process has definitely been stressful,” said Watson. “It’s a stress I wouldn’t trade for the world. It’s a blessing to be in this position. I’m going to stay humble, keep working, and see how it pans out. In a school, I’m looking for an academy fight, how I fit systematically, and how the coaches are going to develop me on and off the field.” Watson said he would probably decide on a school by the end of the year.

