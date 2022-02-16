ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM wide receiver Trae Hall broke his ankle in a November game against UNLV. The injury required season-ending surgery, and Hall is still not at full strength. Hall is not able to be a full participant during spring practices, however, he is making the most of his situation.

“It’s been great. At the same time, I get to watch practice as I’m working out on the side,” said Hall. “Watch practice, see everything, talk to some of the players, see what I see, and coach them up. Right now, it’s a great opportunity to coach other people up. Especially for the new people coming in, getting to know them. I’m just trying to be the best player, the best teammate that I can be while being out right now.”

While Hall is upset that he can be on the field right now, he remains optimistic that he will be back in time for training camp. In the meantime, Hall is taking the time to focus on himself and make sure he’s ready when the season rolls around.

“You know, I might be injured, but I mean it’s a setback. Well, it’s really a great opportunity to sit down, get everything else in the outside world – outside football – just get everything straight.”

Hall, a former quarterback, has since transitioned to his current position of wide receiver. While he is still capable of being a successful quarterback if needed, he is happy about the position change and believes he can still be a major factor in the Lobos pass game.

“I’m happy to be new to receiver because I get to show my true talent, and I feel like it’s been in my blood to be a receiver,” said Hall. “Especially just to be able to help the team out just to win ball games. It’s fun, I love being a receiver, it’s fun. I get to show all my talent. At this point, I just want to help get my team a win and win five.”

The Lobos will continue spring practices into March before taking a break until the summer for training camp. UNM’s first game of the season is on September 3 against Maine.