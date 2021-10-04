Trae Hall making plays for UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football team didn’t have the best weekend either, as they lost their third consecutive game on Saturday. This 38-10 loss at home against Air Force, was also the Mountain West Conference opener for UNM. The Falcons racked up more than 200 yards of total offense in this game against the Lobos, but unlike their last meeting, UNM did not get shut out.

The Lobos had some production on offense from backup quarterback Trae Hall, as he caught the only touchdown pass in this game for UNM in the third quarter. Terry Wilson hit Hall for a 22-yard touchdown pass, and the team can expect to see more plays like this from Hall.

“He is too good of an athlete to stand out on the sideline. So, he is going to play, he still has to practice at quarterback because between him and CJ Montes they are both our backup quarterbacks. As we get more comfortable with CJ, Trae can help us with the football team, I mean that TD catch he made, the first touchdown, that was an unbelievable catch. Terry threw it behind him a little bit, unbelievable adjustment on the route,” said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales.

“Trae has been phenomenal this whole week actually. He has been running routes pretty crisp and he has pretty nice hands, and on that pass he caught, he’s definitely a guy that can make plays like that and he takes it serious,” said Wilson.

UNM will have a lot to clean up as they head into their next conference match-up with San Diego State on the road. UNM holds a 2-3 record overall and 0-1 record in Mountain West play, the next conference match-up will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FS1.