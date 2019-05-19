Track and Field State Champions in Class 4A-5A were crowned on Saturday
State Champions for Classes 4A and 5A were crowned on Saturday for Track and Field at UNM’s Track and Field Complex. Many State records were broken on a breezy Saturday afternoon. Here are the top five team standings from Saturday:
Boys Class 5A
1. Cleveland 94
2. Clovis 83
3. La Cueva 73
4. Rio Rancho 51
5. Volcano Vista 45
Boys Class 4A
1. ABQ Academy 100
2. Los Alamos 68.5
3. Artesia 53
4. Taos 49
5. Kirtland Central 38
Girls Class 5A
1. La Cueva 83.5
2. Sandia 60
3. Alamogordo 43
T4. ABQ High 30
T4. Clovis 30
Girls Class 4A
1. ABQ Academy 73.5
2. Los Alamos 64
3. Taos 52.5
4. Artesia 49
5. Hope Christian 38
To see all of Saturday’s results, click here.