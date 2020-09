ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Josh “Pitbull” Torres was the main event of Premier Boxing Champions Fox Sports 1 fight card on Sunday afternoon. Torres looked to garner his 8th consecutive victory, but he would lose on Sunday by way of a unanimous decision to Cody Crowley.

Crowley won every round on the judges’ scorecard, as he improves to 19-0 as a professional. Torres loses his first fight since 2016 and now sees his record drop to 22-7-2.

