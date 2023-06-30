ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The berm at Isotopes Park is officially open! Due to the demand of Saturday’s Mariachi’s Lowrider Night, the Albuquerque Isotopes are selling Berm tickets on Thursday. Usually, Berm tickets are held until the day of the game.

The game against the El Paso Chihuahuas will include a Lowrider Bobblehead giveaway and a Lowrider Car Display. Berm tickets are selling for $9 and are available at the Isotopes box office or online on the Isotopes website or on Ticketmaster. The Berm is located beyond the right field wall and in front of the Fun Zone kids play area.

Berm tickets are limited.