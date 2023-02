ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo basketball player Tony Snell is on to his seventh NBA organization. The forward signed with the Maine Celtics, the G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, on Tuesday.

Originally a first-round pick out of UNM by the Chicago Bulls in the 2013 draft, Snell has also spent time with the Bucks, Pistons, Hawks, Trail Blazers, and Pelicans. During his nine-year career, Snell has averaged 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 21.8 minutes per game.