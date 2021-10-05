Tomaselli to be inducted to Universal Martial Arts Hall of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Longtime fighter, MMA coach, and local martial artist Edward Tomaselli has been nominated to be inducted into the Universal Martial Arts Hall of Fame. Tomaselli will leave for Houston, Texas, later this month to be inducted into the prestigious hall of fame on October 16.

“It’s huge, it’s the biggest thing that has ever happened to me and to have the brothers come together for me, its the greatest moment of my life. It’s great, it’s humbling, I never imagined that this was going to happen. I am more likely to be abducted by aliens than inducted into the hall of anything, but here we are at the martial arts hall of fame,” said Tomaselli.

Tomaselli is 54 years old and has over 33 years of experience in multiple facets of martial arts. “Greg Jackson got a hold of me in 1996, I started working with him. So, by 200, I joined up with a competition team and took home this competition belt: 2005 southwest super fight champion. I am still grappling to this day. I will be back you will see that this isn’t the end of this story,” said Tomaselli.

“Speakers and guest of honor every year are different. Steven Seagal, Chuck Norris, I believe this year it’s going to be one of the Dog the Bounty Hunter guys, Leland I think they call him Young Blood. So, he will be doing the awards. Some of the inductees have been tremendous, you got Dan Severn, Frank Shamrock, Chuck Liddell, and to be lumped in with these guys is humbling,” said Tomaselli.