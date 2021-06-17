Tod Brown named new UNM baseball head coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The University of New Mexico baseball team has a new head coach. According to GoLobos.com, Tod Brown, who recently led North Dakota State to a Summit League Championship, has been named as the head baseball coach.

Brown is replacing longtime Lobos coach, Ray Birmingham. Brown comes to UNM after coaching 14 years at North Dakota State. In 2021, Brown led North Dakota State to the NCAA Tournament. Brown was also a head coach in 1999 for the San Francisco Seals of the California Coastal Collegiate League. This is a developing story.

