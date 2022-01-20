Tod Brown is optimistic heading into his first season as UNM baseball head coach

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Lobo baseball team is practicing as the season starts next month. Tod Brown is the new head coach for the team and he has liked what he’s seen from his squad so far.

“So far so good,” said Brown. “We had a great fall. We got a lot of work done and we got a chance to work out our guys. So, we have a good idea of what we have on the team. It’s the unknowns that is bothersome but I do know that we do have some good players that are talented and are really excited to get going and that’s a good place to start.”

Story continues below

While coach Brown is new to the Mountain West, he does know the importance of having strong hitters in the conference. “We want to be a swiss army knife at the plate this year offensively and I think what we have been doing during the fall and what we are doing now is kind of leading up to that,” said senior infielder, Cameron Willman.

The Lobos open their 2022 season against Oregon State on Feb. 18. Also, the annual First Pitch Banquet is this Friday at Sandia Golf Club.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES