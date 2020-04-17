Tips for high school athletes looking to get recruited during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has put an end to spring sports for high school and college with recruiting becoming more difficult. Here in New Mexico, high school athletes use this time to hopefully gain the attention of colleges.

“You know, we are not loaded with your four-star or five-star athletes here, so this evaluation period is huge for New Mexico athletes. Especially in those 2020s, that we’re hoping to get that last-minute push to be seen in front of a coach that they had been talking to, but the coach was waiting for the club season or the high school state tournament, to actually see them play. Hopefully, they understand that it’s not over for them, I mean there are still opportunities out there, but they just need to know that they need to be more aggressive and more creative,” said Matt Martinez, owner of ZAM Sports Recruiting.

Martinez helps high school athletes get more attention from colleges and hopefully a scholarship. This past year ZAM Sports Recruiting saw 25 of their athletes earn college scholarships. Martinez understands that times are tough, but he also has these tips for New Mexico athletes.

“The biggest tip is video. You know, my biggest thing is most of these kids have progressed from last year to this year, so sure send some old highlight video or game video from last year, but like I said get creative now. Go out and set up a hitting net, or set up a volleyball net, and just show some different abilities that you can do in the yard because every kid is facing this situation right now and every coach gets it. So, there are still opportunities for our kids, they just need to take advantage of those, which is being creative and emailing coaches, because they are home now and they are sitting at their emails watching them,” said Martinez.