Timmy Smith still enjoying Super Bowl rushing record

18 Jan 1988: Running back Timmy Smith of the Washington Redskins gets tackled during a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at RFK Stadium in Washington, D. C. The Redskins won the game, 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I still have the top spot on the stage, ” said Timmy Smith. The former Washington Redskins running back from Hobbs, New Mexico has watched his Super Bowl rushing record stand the test of time, 33 years and counting.

“I am very surprised that that record is still there,” said Smith. “Most of the time guys are just throwing the ball now,” said Smith. “The only one I was worried about is Derrick Henry because he is one hell of a running back. I was thinking he might have a chance to break it, but he didn’t make, so it still stands another year.”

Smith rushed for 204 yards and scored three touchdowns in Super Bowl XXII in January of 1988. Smith, then a rookie, knew that he was going to start the game ahead of Hesiman Trophy winner George Rogers. Smith said when he was told again, just before the game, it really hit him.

“I was oh man, my plays went blank and everything,” said Smith. “I was like man what I’m going to do?” After his first carry went only two yards, Smith thought it was going to be a long day. He quickly changed his mind when his offensive line opened up gaping holes in the Denver Broncos defense.

All Smith had to do was run and he did with a lot of success. Smith said it took some time to realize just how big a game he had. “You know when we got our parade in DC, that’s when it really hit because you had millions and millions of people out there,” said Smith. “They were so proud of the Redskins and so proud of what we did.”

Smith was also proud because he wasn’t even sure he would get an NFL opportunity. He had an injury-riddled two seasons at Texas Tech before Washington took him in the fourth round of the 1987 draft and changed his life.

Smith had two seasons in Washington and also had short stints with the Chargers and Dallas Cowboys before finding himself out of the league in under four years. It was just enough time to make some memories and take some punishment to his body that he still feels.

“I enjoyed it while I was there, you know, and now that I’m out my body’s all beat up,” said Smith. “I’ve done had neck surgery, sore, your back hurt, your knees all shot. You know, the pain is definitely there.” Smith, who is now in the oil and gas business doesn’t miss the game and said he didn’t know when asked if it all was worth it. One thing he said is sure. “I enjoyed what I did in the Super Bowl,” said Smith. “I got my Super Bowl ring and I’m happy with it.”