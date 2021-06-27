Tim Means wins 3rd consecutive UFC Fight on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque-trained and Moriarty resident, Tim Means won his third-consecutive UFC bout on Saturday afternoon. Means took out Nicholas Dalby by way of a unanimous decision, on the main card of the UFC’s ESPN+ event.

Means now holds a professional record of 32-12-1. This win was huge, not only because Means won his third straight, but it also showed that Tim has a reinvigorated ground game.

Means dominated his opponent with his wrestling and he says that is all due to his wrestling team at Moriarty High School. “You know, I got to take over the head wrestling coach job in Moriarty, New Mexico. Go Pintos! I got a state champ out of this year, so it brought back the love of wrestling, being back in the wrestling room where it all started. We went full circle and went back home,” said Means. “So, we know I have a ground game and we know I can work those spots. It’s just different here on game night, the air is different and we just had to work that on autopilot.”